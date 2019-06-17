Gloria Vanderbilt, model, fashion designer and mother to Anderson Cooper, dead at 95

Model, clothing designer, heiress and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt died at age 95, her son Anderson Cooper revealed on Monday.

He told Fox News in a statement: “Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms. She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern. She died this morning, the way she wanted to — at home, surrounded by family and friends.”

Cooper said he took Vanderbilt to the hospital several weeks earlier, when she learned she had severe stomach cancer that had metastasized.

Cooper eulogized his mother on CNN on Monday morning, saying that when she found out she was ill, she told him, “It’s like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world because that’s where everything is.” – READ MORE

