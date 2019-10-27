Mayor Pete Endorses Taxpayer Funded Abortions

This week, 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg released an action plan for women that includes the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which would force Americans to fund abortions with taxpayer dollars.

“His proposal to secure ‘power for women in the 21st century’ is centered on a repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which protects Americans from directly funding abortions via their tax dollars,” reports LifeNews.

“Progress for women has come despite systemic sexism and racism, and persistent gender bias,” Mayor Buttigieg said of his proposal. “And now, with women’s rights under assault, we can’t wait any longer to ensure women have the power they deserve.”

In the same proposal, Buttigieg also promised a number of radical feminist solutions to supposed problems, such as closing the gender pay gap. – READ MORE