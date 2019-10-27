James Comey Could Soon Face Criminal Probe

Late Thursday night, The New York Times reported that the Department of Justice’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe has turned into a criminal investigation.

It is believed that former FBI Director James Comey could be called to testify about his agency’s decision to launch a counter-intelligence investigation called “Crossfire Hurricane” into the Trump campaign in 2016.

Comey has come under fire for the FBI’s use of the now-infamous Steele Dossier as a justification for Intelligence Surveillance Act applications and renewals. And he has been accused of knowingly misleading the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court about having verified the salacious information in the dossier.

Horowitz recently sent a criminal referral to the DOJ over Comey’s decision to leak internal memos on his conversations with Trump in the hope of having a special counsel appointed, though the DOJ declined to prosecute.

The DOJ recently asked several foreign governments for their cooperation in the Durham probe and reports say that Durham’s probe expanded in scope after he uncovered new evidence during a recent trip to Rome, Italy with Barr. – READ MORE