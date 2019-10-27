Buttigieg Suggests He Will Help Restore Unity By Abolishing Electoral College

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stated that if he was elected as president of the United States, he would try to heal the divide in the country and reassure Americans about the voting process in part by abolishing the Electoral College.

“I think the work that has to go on right away is to make sure our institutions actually reflect us,” Buttigieg replied, when asked, what he would do to reinforce the legitimacy of the election system. “Not that we have majority popular rule on every decision, but there should at least be some resemblance between the decisions that are being made and what the American people want.”

“You can see this across various issues, but the issue behind every issue is democracy,” he continued. “The fact that districts are drawn where politicians effectively choose their voters, certainly the rule of money in politics, and I would argue the existence fo the Electoral College itself.”

(…)

“So, you think you would restore unity by moving to eliminate the Electoral College?” Axelrod pressed for clarification.

"I think that it's one example — no, this is important," Buttigieg said amid laughter from the crowd. "Think about this, if we had a national popular vote we'd all actually be participating in the same election for president, which is actually not true right now."