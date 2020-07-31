Mayor Lightfoot Blames Gun Friendly States for Chicago’s Bloodshed

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) contends the surge in shootings in Chicago is the result of states in the Union that have “virtually no gun control.”

She made this argument on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, reviving the Obama-era claims which blamed Indiana and other states for the crime in Chicago, Illinois.

The Hill published video of Lightfoot saying, “Our gun problem is related to the fact that we have too many illegal guns on our streets, 60 percent of which come from states outside of Illinois.”

She added, “We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control, no background checks, no ban on assault weapons — that is hurting cities like Chicago.” – READ MORE

