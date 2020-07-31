Ghislaine Maxwell loved taking topless photos of young girls and had lots of paraphernalia, deposed ex-butler says

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly enjoyed snapping topless photos of young girls as a “hobby,” and she had a collection of extreme sex toys, according to the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s former butler.

This was revealed by Juan Alessi (who spent years working as Epstein’s butler) in court documents that were unsealed in 2018.

“ had an album full of photographs of people, young girls, girls. And I remember that she had. Like a hobby,” Alessi stated in his 2016 deposition. “It was some girls were topless, taking the sun.”

This deposition was given in a lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was suing Maxwell for defamation after the 58-year-old British socialite claimed she was lying about being abused.

In his deposition, Alessi also claimed to have found several extreme sex toys in Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida mansion, indicating the toys (including a double-ended dildo) belonged to Maxwell. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --