Sweden riding high and the triumph of the rational herd immunity approach

After avoiding the man-made plague of lockdown and national emotional abuse, Sweden most certainly is languishing from the original plague of the virus itself, right? Well, on Tuesday, there were ZERO deaths in the country that eschewed arbitrary and heavy-handed restrictions on liberty and declined to compel mask-wearing. As a bonus, it turns out the Swedish economy is humming and its companies are reporting good earnings. Trusting in God, trusting in your people, and following rational thinking and science go a long way.

On Tuesday, Sweden reported 0 deaths and just 77 cases. Over the past week, deaths have been no higher than two per day. What is so remarkable is that while there are other countries that have had near-zero deaths for even longer, Sweden has achieved this through herd immunity; prevented the lockdown deaths, emotional abuse, drug deaths, suicides, and financial ruin plaguing other countries; and – most importantly – is more fortified against a resurgence than these other countries that delayed herd immunity.

The benefits of herd immunity, shown in Sweden’s actual day of death chart. Deaths have been declining for well over 100 days. This blows up the thesis that any mitigation measures (other than protecting nursing homes) were needed to handle the pandemic.https://t.co/VFFwpdAhsV pic.twitter.com/U6BqnfJphS — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 28, 2020

Only 14% of people in Sweden wear masks… They have one of the lowest excess death rates in Europe, they did not #lockdown, and almost no one wears a mask…who got it right?…@FatEmperor @AlexBerenson https://t.co/jz1Af2SURD pic.twitter.com/RstN4e6C5y — Daniel Levitt (@daniellevitt22) July 21, 2020

We are now seeing a resurgence in many countries that were thought to have skated through this with minimal exposure, such as Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Germany, Australia, and Israel. The hallmark of all these countries is that they have had strict mask-wearing regimens for months.

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Monday that he is “very concerned” that Germany is “in the middle of a rapidly developing pandemic.” He asserted that people have become “negligent” and urged people to wear masks among the rest of the litany of magic social behavior. – READ MORE

