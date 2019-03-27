Mayor Emanuel smashes Smollett, prosecutors for conflicting claims: ‘They better get their story straight’

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday morning doubled down on his outrage following prosecutors’ stunning move the day before to drop all charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett who was accused of filing a false police report and orchestrating a hate crime against himself in late January.

“You have the state’s attorney’s office saying he’s not exonerated, he actually did commit this hoax. saying he’s innocent, and his words are true,” Emanuel told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.” “They better get their story straight. Because this is actually making … fools of all of us.”

On Tuesday, Emanuel lashed out at the dropped charges decision, calling it a “whitewash of justice.”

“From top to bottom, this is not on the level,” he added. “There needs to be a level of accountability throughout the system, and this sends an unambiguous message that there is no accountability, and that is wrong.” – READ MORE