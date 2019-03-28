After Trump Presses, Judge Jeanine Quietly Returns to FOX Lineup (Video)

“Trump tells Hannity that he hopes Jeanine Pirro will be back soon and Hannity announces that “she’s back Saturday.”
Pretty sure Fox News hasn’t publicly commented on Pirro since they pulled her off the air and suspended her for two weeks.” — Justin Baragona
Trump tells Hannity that he hopes Jeanine Pirro will be back soon and Hannity announces that “she’s back Saturday.”
Pretty sure Fox News hasn’t piblicly commented on Pirro since they pulled her off the air and suspended her for two weeks. pic.twitter.com/TV4elzgQHz
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 28, 2019