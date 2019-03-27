Rep. Eric Swalwell Doubles Down: President Trump Is a ‘Russian Agent’ Who Works on Russia’s Behalf

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is still bitterly clinging to his Trump-Russia collusion narrative because no one has been able to conclusively disprove all of the claims in the Steele dossier — including the salacious claim that President Trump hired hookers to urinate on the Obama’s bed in a Moscow hotel room.

Swalwell also told Chris Matthews in a recent interview on MSNBC’s Hardball, that all the evidence points to the president being a “Russian agent” and that he has not seen “a single piece of evidence that he’s not” a Russian agent. He stood by those claims on Fox News’s The Story with Martha MacCallum Tuesday night.

Swalwell argued that the only person who had lied during the whole RussiaGate affair was President Trump.

“To the president I say, the only person who has been caught lying about Russia is the president. He said that he’d had no business dealings with Russia. We have now learned that he had dealings going all the way up to and beyond the primary,” Swalwell maintained.