SayHisName Trends After Media Refuse To Report On Alleged Murder Of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant

Mainstream media outlets have yet to cover the brutal Sunday night execution of a five-year-old North Carolina boy named Cannon Hinnant, allegedly at the hands of 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, sparking the hashtag #SayHisName to trend on social media Thursday morning.

As The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday, Sessoms, who is black, allegedly walked up to young Hinnant, who is white, and shot him in the head at point-blank range in front of the child’s 7- and 8-year-old sisters.

Say his name. 5 year old Cannon Hinnant was executed in cold blood while riding his bike. The accused killer is Darius Sessoms. He allegedly walked up to the boy and shot him dead in front of his sisters. Reverse the races and this is the only thing anyone talks about for a month pic.twitter.com/5V72YhAOlI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 11, 2020

Sessoms lives next-door to the victim’s father in Wilson, North Carolina.

CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, and MSNBC, as of Thursday morning, have yet to cover the attack. Fox News has covered the tragic news.

Some have argued that the lack of coverage is because of the races of the victim and the alleged murderer. – READ MORE

