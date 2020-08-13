#SayHisName Trends After Media Refuse To Report On Alleged Murder Of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant

Mainstream media outlets have yet to cover the brutal Sunday night execution of a five-year-old North Carolina boy named Cannon Hinnant, allegedly at the hands of 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, sparking the hashtag #SayHisName to trend on social media Thursday morning.

As  The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday, Sessoms, who is black, allegedly walked up to young Hinnant, who is white, and shot him in the head at point-blank range in front of the child’s 7- and 8-year-old sisters.

Sessoms lives next-door to the victim’s father in Wilson, North Carolina.

CNNNBCCBSABC, and MSNBC, as of Thursday morning, have yet to cover the attack. Fox News has covered the tragic news.

Some have argued that the lack of coverage is because of the races of the victim and the alleged murderer. – READ MORE

