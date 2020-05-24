Mayor de Blasio Claims NY Businesses Are Doing Fine and Can Stay Closed For Months

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told a New York radio audience businesses in the city are “hanging on” and they’ll be able to stay closed for several months.

“I’ve talked to lots and lots of business leaders, especially the smallest businesses. They’re very worried about their futures understandably, but they also are hanging on and they know it can be a matter of months until they’ll be back in action,” de Blasio said on WNYC Friday.

Meanwhile, back on planet earth, The National Restaurant Association predicted that 11 percent of New York’s 25,000 restaurants will permanently close by the end of May and the entire travel and leisure industry will lose up to 68 percent of its jobs.

New York Post: A caller named Cassius from Brooklyn urged Hizzoner to “take a more surgical approach” to the city’s COVID-19 response by finding a way to protect the elderly and health care workers while allowing businesses to reopen.

“We’re on the precipice of destroying the whole city basically,” Cassius said.

“I couldn’t disagree more with that core analysis,” de Blasio responded. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --