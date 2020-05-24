Ocasio-Cortez And Her Primary Opponent Go To War In Debate: ‘AOC, You’re Always MIA’

A House Democratic primary debate between incumbent Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her primary opponent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera got testy on Monday when Caruso-Cabrera confronted AOC over what she described as a lack of priorities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC host, took issue with Ocasio-Cortez choosing to stay in Washington D.C. at “the height of the crisis.”

“You stayed away in your apartment. AOC, you’re always MIA,” said Caruso-Cabrera.

Ocasio-Cortez shot back, “While it’s disappointing to see Ms. Caruso-Cabrera fixated on personal attacks — and for some strange reason, obsessed with the six days in March that I wasn’t feeling well, and had to stay in my apartment.” –READ MORE

