Joe Biden Calls Out Amazon. Amazon Torches Him In Statement.

Amazon fired back at presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden late on Friday after Biden accused Amazon of not paying “its fair share.”

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: No company pulling in billions of dollars in profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers,” Biden tweeted. “It’s time for Amazon to pay its fair share.”

Included in Biden’s tweet was a link to a CNBC news article that highlighted remarks Biden had given on Friday morning during an interview with the publication.

.@JoeBiden We pay every cent owed. You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon. https://t.co/bKV4Hy4Ma8 — Amazon Policy (@amazon_policy) May 22, 2020

“I don’t think any company, I don’t give a damn how big they are, the Lord almighty, should absolutely be in a position where they pay no tax and make billions and billions and billions of dollars, No. 1,” Biden said. “The whole notion of this is: Are you playing the game fairly? What’s the capitalist system all about? The capitalist system is about everyone dealing fairly and dealing straight up with the American people and with their employees.” – READ MORE

