Mayor Blames Trump For Black Doll Hung In Playground. Reverend: Here’s Who Actually Did It.

Last week, law enforcement was called about a black doll that appeared to be hung in effigy from a telephone wire at Philly’s Weccacoe Playground, which is the original burial ground for the local Mother Bethel AME Church. Within a few hours, the doll was removed. Meanwhile, the outrage came fast and furious, including from Philly’s Democratic mayor, who quickly issued a statement (h/t Jazz Shaw):

Sickened by what took place today at Weccacoe Playground. This despicable act shows how far this country has fallen when people are inspired by hateful rhetoric. We'll do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice: https://t.co/eHw87cgxBc — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 2, 2018

But as CBS Philadelphia learned within a day, it appears that Trump’s “hateful rhetoric” had nothing to do with the disturbing display.

Rev. Mark Tyler, one of the first to see the hanged doll, initially posted on Facebook that “sadly” he was “not surprised” to see it. “For a person of color in the country, I would say there’s really no place I would go and say, ‘Oh, in this place, I know I’m safe.’ It’s just not been my history.”

But in an update to the post, Tyler revealed who was actually behind it: A group of kids, both black and white, under the age of 13, who just wanted to “creep people out.”

“Some young children came forward and confessed that they actually did it. Believe it or not, these children were under the age of 13. They were black and they were white and they live here in the neighborhood,” he said.- READ MORE

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D.) said on Tuesday that he’s more scared now by President Donald Trump than he was in 1968 at the height of Vietnam War.

“I don’t how you can make your case to a child who acts childish, who changes his opinion and his statements every single day and who, frankly, frightens me more than I was frightened in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam War,” Kenney said on CNN. “And the guy is just a scary guy, and I don’t – hopefully, by the time he’s gone, we can recover from this mess, but this is a bad time in our country.”

Kenney’s remarks came during a conversation with CNN host John Berman, who spoke to Kenney following Trump’s decision to cancel the Philadelphia Eagle’s post-Super Bowl win visit to the White House. Berman asked the mayor what about Trump frightens him. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1