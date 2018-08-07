Virginia-Based Imam: ‘America Will Be A Muslim Nation’ (VIDEO)

A Virginia-based imam who appears to hold the Trump Administration in contempt told his listeners that America has “great potential” and that he believed that “it will be a Muslim nation.” Imam Sulaiman Jallo gives English-language sermons in several mosques, including Dar Al Noor in Manassas, Virginia.

Virginia-Based Imam Sulaiman Jalloh: Allah Willing, America Will Be a Muslim Nation, Islam Is the Solution to the World's Problems pic.twitter.com/3ezsitP3ez — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 6, 2018

Imam Sulaiman Jalloh started by ripping the Trump Administration, stating:

What has happened to the rachma in the hearts of mankind when children are detained in the borders of the country that hails itself to be the freest nation, the country that hails itself as the beacon of light on top of a hill for the rest of the world to see as an example? What happened when we as a nation exit the United Nations Human Rights Council? It means our record is so stained we do not even have the integrity and the honor to show our faces there to tell people what is human rights. – READ MORE

The three mothers of the 11 malnourished children found living in a filthy New Mexico compound were arrested and charged Sunday along with two men described as armed Muslim “extremists” after authorities raided the property in search of a 4-year-old boy.

Jany Leveille, 35; Hujrah Wahhaj, 38, and Subhannah Wahha, 35, were arrested and charged with neglect and child abuse of the children. The three women, who were found at the compound in Amalia, initially refused to answer any questions.

Authorities raided the compound Friday as part of their search for 4-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, who vanished last December. Abdul-Ghani’s mother reported her son missing after Wahhaj took the boy, who turned 4 on Monday, to the park in Clayton County, Ga., and didn’t return, The Albuquerque Journal reported. She added the boy suffers from a medical condition.

Officials didn’t find the 4-year-old at the makeshift compound, but discovered the children — ranging from ages 1 to 15 — living in what Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe described as “the ugliest looking, filthiest” living conditions he’s witnessed. He added that he only saw a few potatoes and a box of rice.

(…)

When police arrived at the scene, Wahhaj was armed with an “AR-15 rifle, five loaded 30-round magazines, and four loaded pistols, including one in his pocket,” according to Hogrefe.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1