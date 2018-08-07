King Of Fake News Dan Rather Blasts Trump For Complaining About Fake News

In a nutshell, here’s what happened: Trying to derail George W. Bush’s presidency and his re-election bid — and searching for a Watergate-sized blockbuster — Rather aired a completely false story about Bush’s time in the Texas Air National Guard. He was fired and left journalism in disgrace.

“Whenever I see President Trump rail against ‘Fake News’ or call us the ‘enemy of the people’ I think ‘you can’t handle the truth.’ You may not like it, but the press is protected by the Constitution (you know that document you swore to preserve, protect, and defend?),” Rather wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Whenever I see President Trump rail against "Fake News" or call us the "enemy of the people" I think "you can't handle the truth." You may not like it, but the press is protected by the Constitution (you know that document you swore to preserve, protect, and defend?) — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 5, 2018

Do you see any irony in the fact you were fired for promoting a forged document to alter a presidential election? Your sad story will be a cautionary tale taught in journalism schools forever. You are the #GodfatherOfFakeNews https://t.co/T8vPhpa6b0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 6, 2018

That got everyone on Twitter stirred up, and actor James Woods hit the former anchor right between the eyes with his succinct tweet.- READ MORE

Veteran journalist Dan Rather said on Friday that President Trump’s false statements about and attacks on the media are “straight out of Orwell.”

The former longtime CBS News anchor told CNN’s Don Lemon that Trump is “authoritarian” and wants people to believe that “the one and only truth comes from him.”

“[George] Orwell, what he wrote, it’s practically a shooting script for Donald Trump,” Rather said, referencing the dystopian author. “There is a method to this, and the method is to convince people that the only truth is the truth that comes from me, the ultimate power.” – READ MORE

