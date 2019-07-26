Mayor Bill De Blasio: Trump ‘Not Welcome Back’ In New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City apparently thinks he has the moral authority to say whether or not a sitting U.S. president is welcome back in his home city once his tenure concludes.

According to Mediaite, de Blasio told BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith at an event on Thursday night that President Trump will “not be welcome back” in the city he called home prior to his relocation to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“I challenge you, Donald Trump, to come to New York City, and I will debate you about what’s right for New York City,” de Blasio said. “And BuzzFeed can host it! Because he doesn’t understand New York City. And when his presidency is over, really soon, he will not be welcome back in New York City!”

The New York mayor’s comments come shortly after getting into a Twitter spat this week with the president over recent viral videos of NYC denizens dousing NYPD cops with water. Trump claimed the spate of incidences were a product of de Blasio’s longstanding disrespect for the police. – READ MORE