Ilhan Omar Splits From Second Husband As Questions About Marital History Heats Up, Report Says

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has reportedly split from her second husband and is headed for divorce as questions continue to mount about her marital history, according to the exclusive reporting of The Daily Mail.

“The bust-up comes just as critics are demanding answers as to whether she married her own brother in a successful bid to get him into the United States,” The Daily Mail reported. “Omar has now dumped her current husband Ahmed Hirsi – who she first married in a religious ceremony in 2002 and divorced in 2008 – and moved into a penthouse apartment in one of Minneapolis’s trendiest neighborhoods, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.”

When approached by the Daily Mail, Hirsi said: “Wow, I can’t comment on that. I’m sorry, I just can’t say anything.”

The Daily Mail says that they were told by a family friend that Hirsi only goes to Omar’s home “when Ilhan is in DC.”

“When she’s in Minneapolis he sleeps at his house,” the source said. – READ MORE