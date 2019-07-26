Trey Gowdy: Mueller Hearing ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ For Democrats (VIDEO)

Fox News analyst Trey Gowdy joined the chorus of voices lambasting the congressional testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller as a disaster for the Democrat party.

The former congressman from South Carolina explained that part of the problem was in laying out expectations that could never be met, much less exceeded.

Trey Gowdy on Mueller: “The person who learned the most about the Mueller report today was Bob Mueller. … He clearly didn’t write the report which means those under him did which means the issue of bias is all the more important. It was a terrible day if you are a Democrat ” pic.twitter.com/oS9oJt1zEJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2019

“I’ve been part of some dud congressional hearings myself,” Gowdy noted. “ was just a disaster.”

"A train wreck. An unmitigated disaster," he continued. "Expectations always outpace the reality with congressional hearings, but the disparity yesterday was pretty stark."