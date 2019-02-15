Maxine Waters: We’re Gonna Get Trump’s Taxes & IMPEACH

Mad Max is trying to mobilize Democrats to join her Impeach 45 battle cry.

According to Waters, Trump’s tax returns are the key.

In fact, during an event honoring the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Waters ranted over and over about Trump’s taxes, saying “I’m not backing down from the fight.”

“I’m not backing down from the fact that we have contributed so much to this democracy. We have sent our men and our women to war, who fought for this country and came home and didn’t have a place to live,” she said.

READ MORE