Musician Contraband Slim Says God Led Him to Write Love Song to Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has become one of America’s most popular and beloved restaurants. But for one Georgia comedian-singer-songwriter, more than their famously delicious chicken sandwiches, it was Chick-fil-A’s humanitarian efforts when tragedy hit home that led him to dedicate a God-inspired love song to the chain.

“The generosity is there,” singer Contraband Slim told WJBF Channel 6 of Chick-fil-A. “If you’re having a bad day, they’re gonna brighten up your day.”

Contraband Slim says he has been a huge fan of Chick-fil-A for more than 30 years. The food is great, he says, but more inspiring is the company’s culture, how it treats its customers, and helps the community in times of need — all the reasons that drove him to create his ballad.

“I said I gotta write a song. I went to the studio and put my heart into it. There’s a lot of love in that song. I mean every bit. The kids love it. All the adults pretty much love it too. It’s a song about love.”

