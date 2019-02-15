Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Vows to Block Trump’s National Emergency on the Border

As Donald Trump declared a national emergency to get the funding for his border wall, self-described socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow Democrat, Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, plan to introduce a bill to stop the President’s decree.

“[email protected] and I aren’t going to let the President declare a fake national emergency without a fight,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, linking to a Bloomberg News story about their efforts to thwart the President.

Castro said Thursday he is ready to push a resolution that would end Trump’s ability to declare a national emergency altogether.

“If President Trump declares a national emergency to fund his border wall, I’m prepared to introduce a resolution to terminate the President’s emergency declaration under 50 U.S.C. 1622,” Castro said.

