Maxine Waters tells plane passengers: ‘You need to retweet me’

California congresswoman Maxine Waters is mobilizing her army of followers to harass Trump officials at every opportunity, both in person and online.

Peyman Golshani posted about his recent experience with Waters as she boarded a plane on Friday.

Waiting in line to get on the airplane, the passengers one by one come and thank Rep. Maxine Waters for doing what is right. She says, “we all have to fight.” And then asks who has Twitter: “you need to Retweet me…too many important things happening.” — Peyman Golshani (@pgolshani) June 22, 2018

“Waiting in line to get on the airplane, the passengers one by one come and thank Rep. Maxine Waters for doing what is right. She says, ‘we all have to fight.’ And then asks who has Twitter: ‘you need to Retweet me …. Too many important things happening.’”

The next day Waters incited harassment against Trump officials during a “Keep Families Together” protest and toy drive in Los Angeles.

“If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” Waters said. “Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants, who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep.’” – READ MORE

