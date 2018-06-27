Politics
Comey: I Am Sickened That I Helped Get Donald Trump Elected
Former FBI Director James Comey said that he has carried “around a sense of slight sickness” that his decision to reopen the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices resulted in Donald Trump becoming elected president during an interview with BBC “Hardtalk” on Monday.
“I’m not haunted by it, but I carry it around a sense of slight sickness in my stomach,’ Comey said.
Comey explained that the FBI could not consider the political impact of his decision “because if we do that, we’re just another partisan player in Washington.” – READ MORE
ntknetwork.com