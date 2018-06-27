Hillary greeted with ‘furious protest’ in Ireland: ‘Done nothing to progress the causes of women’

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was met with “furious protest” in Dublin, Ireland Friday as she received an honorary degree for her “contribution to society,” The Journal reports.

The former first lady and Secretary of State was one of five folks who received honorary doctorates from Trinity College Dublin, but apparently the only one who was called out as a “warmonger.”

"Warmongers not welcome" a couple of chants against Hillary Clinton are quickly drowned out by applause. pic.twitter.com/fvxlgOCr40 — Paul Hosford (@PTHosford) June 22, 2018

Another protestor brought a Lock Her Up sign. He was shouting about Clinton and Seth Rich before gardaí asked him to leave. pic.twitter.com/opQwG2sbM2 — Paul Hosford (@PTHosford) June 22, 2018

In one video posted online, some attending the festivities shouted “warmongers not welcome,” while others greeted Clinton with protest signs outside the event.

“She advocated a war in Iraq which cost half a million lives, led the bombing of Libya which left a chaotic vacuum behind that has been filled by a return to human slavery, and promoted and facilitated a coup in Honduras which led to the murder of many progressive, female political activists,” Councillor Eilis Ryan of The Workers’ Party told The Journal.

“Promoting war should be reason enough to deny her this honour,” Ryan said. – READ MORE

