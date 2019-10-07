Maxine Waters Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ With the ‘Spineless’ Senators Backing Trump: ‘They’re Not Patriotic’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is torching U.S. senators who support President Donald Trump, even amidst the escalating push by Democrats for his impeachment over controversial phone calls.

During Sunday’s MSNBC interview, Waters blasted those who are backing the president, as she labeled them “spineless” for doing so.

“The president is all about himself,” she said, adding, “Now, if you want to know something, I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country.”

"Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They're not patriotic. They are spineless and they're not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president."