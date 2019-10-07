WATCH: Former CIA Chief Brennan Unblinkingly Rewrites Entire Basis Of US Judicial System In One Short Sentence

The presumption of innocence, as a foundation of the US judicial system, has seemingly been under attack since November 8th 2016. An allegation is made, media runs with the narrative, the seed of possibility of guilt is implanted in the minds of zombie Americans, and the accused is maligned forever – no court required. Simple.

With sincere apologies in advance to all US liberals who are offended by criticisms of former CIA chiefs, @JohnBrennan‘s understanding of the presumption of innocence is completely warped, but in the most unsurprising way imaginable: pic.twitter.com/IsE8ulSJMo — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2019

And now, none other than former CIA Director John Brennan clarifies exactly how the deep state sees “due process”…

In an interview on MSNBC, Brennan, unblinkingly states that “people are innocent, you know, until alleged to be involved in some kind of criminal activity.” – READ MORE