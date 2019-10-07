‘Hundreds’ Of Young People Regret Gender Transition, Seek Reversal (VIDEO)

A female who transitioned to male as a teenager is speaking out about transgender regret.

Twenty-eight-year-old Charlie Evans told Sky News in a recent interview that she’s spoken to “hundreds” of young people, mostly same-sex attracted women, who regret their gender transition. She also encountered an “online community of 5,000 in a similar position,” according to the network (video report below).

Evans transitioned and viewed herself as male for almost ten years, before deciding to detransition.

"I'm in communication with 19 and 20-year-olds who have had full gender reassignment surgery who wish they hadn't, and their dysphoria hasn't been relieved, they don't feel better for it," she told Sky News, adding, "I think some of the common characteristics are that they tend to be around their mid-20s, they're mostly female and mostly same-sex attracted, and often autistic as well."