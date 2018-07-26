174-million-year-old ‘Amazing Dragon’ dinosaur discovered in China

Ferocious carnivores like the Tyrannosaurus tend to take top billing when it comes to dinosaur pop culture, but the colossal plant-eaters known as sauropods are just as worthy of acclaim. This group of long-necked beasts include the brachiosaurus, brontosaurus, apatosaurus, and diplodocus as well as many others, and paleontologists in China are now ready to add another new species to the list.

The creature’s long-still bones were discovered in a handful of different fossil sites in China, and with as many as 10 partial skeletons to draw from, researchers have been able to classify it as a new species. It has been named Lingwulong shenqui, which roughly translates to “the amazing dragon of Lingwu.”

The dinosaur wasn’t quite as large as others in the sauropod group, but it still would have been an impressive creature to see in person. It is thought to have measured between 35 and 55 feet in length, and like most sauropods it would have spent the majority of its days traveling in small groups and munching on vegetation.

But what’s so special about this particular dinosaur to warrant the “amazing” tag? Well, that part is still up for debate. The dinosaur is thought to be unique in that it is the first member of its evolutionary family (Diplodocoidea) to be discovered in East Asia. – READ MORE

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — China is waging a “quiet kind of cold war” against the United States, using all its resources to try to replace America as the leading power in the world, a top CIA expert on Asia said Friday.

Beijing doesn’t want to go to war, he said, but the current communist government, under President Xi Jingping, is subtly working on multiple fronts to undermine the U.S. in ways that are different than the more well-publicized activities being employed by Russia.

“I would argue … that what they’re waging against us is fundamentally a cold war — a cold war not like we saw during THE Cold War (between the U.S. and the Soviet Union) but a cold war by definition,” Michael Collins, deputy assistant director of the CIA’s East Asia mission center, said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Rising U.S.-China tension goes beyond the trade dispute playing out in a tariff tit-for-tat between the two nations. – READ MORE

