Maxine Waters: Most Americans don’t understand ‘something is terribly wrong’ between Trump and Russia

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Sunday expressed concern that Americans do not fully understand what she called the “danger” of President Trump and his actions regarding the Russia investigation.

Waters, one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the House, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that despite the multiple indictments that have resulted from the investigation, American people do not fully understand the connections between Trump and Russia.

“They should know that something is terribly wrong,” Waters said.

“Given all we have learned about this president, all the connections of his allies and the people around him to Russia … there’s not an understanding about the danger of this president and the way that he has lied,” she added.

Waters also said that she finds it “frustrating” that neither Republicans nor Democrats have taken what she thinks is an appropriate stance against the president. – READ MORE

