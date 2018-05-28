Carl Bernstein questions whether Trump is leading US toward authoritarianism (VIDEO)

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein questioned on Sunday if President Trump’s actions are leading the country toward authoritarianism.

Bernstein, known for his work helping to expose the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to former President Nixon’s resignation, said Trump’s actions, particularly in relation to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, were troublesome.

“I think we can look at a big picture now with some real definition, in which the perilous moment for our country right now, and it’s a question of whether lies, authoritarianism and the character of the president of the United States are going to take us to an authoritarian place where we have never been in, which he will bury a duly constituted and legal investigation that will determine whether or not the president is above the rule of law,” Bernstein told CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

Why is Trump afraid of Mueller? @carlbernstein says "he knows that Mueller has the ability and the facts to reveal him, Donald Trump, in a really terrible light." https://t.co/lZSKKGQbK0 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) May 27, 2018

Bernstein said Trump is attempting to discredit the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election because he knows Mueller could make him look bad with unflattering things the probe may uncover. – READ MORE

