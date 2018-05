‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’: Dramatic Video Shows Flash Floods Ravaging Baltimore Metro Area (VIDEO)

The Baltimore Metropolitan Area Is Experiencing Flash Flooding Sunday, Prompting U.s. Officials To Advise Residents To Seek Higher Ground.

At 4:40 p.m. EST, the National Weather Service sent out a warning to Ellicott City in Howard County, Maryland.

People stuck on second floor of Phoenix Emporium. Water still rising pic.twitter.com/cqU92jrrZJ — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Waters receding. Maybe. Swift water rescue is here pic.twitter.com/va53WNzBk5 — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Water is back up, and more rain coming our way. pic.twitter.com/RCMjcIkPFn — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Devastating flooding is hitting Main Street in Ellicott City again. Video courtesy of @JeremyHarrisTV. (WARNING: Explicit language) READ MORE: https://t.co/YVpCtgOaNq pic.twitter.com/mgtyj0C4Gr — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 27, 2018

Baltimore County fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost told residents, “If you don’t have to be outside, you shouldn’t be, later adding, “You’re much safer indoors.” – READ MORE

