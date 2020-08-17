Fauci: Tucker Carlson’s Criticism ‘Triggers Some of the Crazies in Society to Start Threatening Me’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), weighed in on the criticism he has been subjected to by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

During an interview with The Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers, Fauci was asked about Carlson’s criticism. Sarcastically feigning bewilderment, Fauci said, “He’s the guy that really loves me, right?”

Tucker Carlson lights into Dr. Fauci, “the most political man in the most political city in America”: “Now it’s clear Fauci is just another oily politician on an ego trip, just like the rest of them … What a buffoon! … Tony Fauci is enjoying the hell out of himself.” pic.twitter.com/8lIGDxcxEm — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 15, 2020

Fauci admitted that while he is not concerned about Carlson’s comments, he does think his rhetoric inspires “some of the crazies” who are threatening him over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m not concerned about what he says,” Fauci said. “It’s a little bit — I think you could say that when he does that, it triggers some of the crazies in society to start threatening me, actually threatening, which actually happens.” – READ MORE

