Maxine Waters: Congress Has ‘Responsibility’ to ‘Impeach Trump’ for ‘High Crimes’

On A Day When Top Democrats Like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Tried To Downplay Any Talk Of Impeaching President Donald Trump, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) Declared That It Is Congress’s “responsibility” To Impeach Trump For “high Crimes.”

Pelosi has previously said that “any discussion of impeachment” would be a “gift to Republicans” and claimed on Wednesday that impeachment is “not a priority” for Democrats.

The high crimes are giving aid and classified information to our enemies (Russia), abusing the pardon, breaking campaign finance laws, working w/ Russians to get "dirt" on political opponents, and coming soon from Special Counsel Mueller, obstruction of justice. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Cohen admitted Trump instructed him to break the law. If it's a crime for Cohen, it's a crime for Trump. Debates about whether you can indict a president do not excuse Congress from its responsibility to impeach Trump for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes & misdemeanors." — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Cohen said he would take a bullet for Trump. I guess he never said anything about jail time! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

But after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to various campaign finance violations on Tuesday, Waters could not restrain herself, tweeting about impeachment hours after Pelosi signaled to Democrats to downplay the issue. – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) Told Msnbc Contributor And Guest Host Jonathan Capehart On Sunday That She Wants To Celebrate Her 80th Birthday With The Removal Of President Donald Trump From The White House.

WATERS: I guess now my biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us. Who has the respect of all of our allies, all over the world. Someone who has an appreciation for the Constitution. Someone that does not lie every morning when they get up with these tweets. Someone who not only respects women, but all of the people, and instead of dividing us, would take leadership to bring us all together. This is the greatest country in the world, but he’s undermining our democracy. He is making us ashamed of him and he is being destructive to — uh — this democracy. This is a man who’s criticizing NFL players because — uh — they’re not doing what he thinks they should do in saluting the flag in the way that he wants them to.

He doesn’t even know the words to the Star Spangled Banner! And, so, he is not truthful. Uh — He is a hypocrite and I would wish that we could remove him from office and go about getting the kind of president that we can all be proud of! And if he’s not impeached, if he cannot be impeached, 2020 is coming up and I believe that American people are going to do the right thing for our country— Stand up for what is right and get rid of this man who is embarrassing us all.– READ MORE