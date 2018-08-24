Trump Praised CNN Commentator Paris Dennard. Now He’s Suspended.

“Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful Paris Dennard over Brennan’s Security Clearance,” Trump tweeted. “Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED?”

Following Trump’s tweet, The Washington Post conducted an investigation into Dennard and reported the following:

A conservative commentator who was lauded by President Trump this week as “wonderful” and who has argued that past sexual indiscretions should have no bearing on Trump’s presidency was fired from Arizona State University four years ago for making sexually explicit comments and gestures toward women, according to documents and a university official.

The Post’s report goes on to mention that “Dennard did not dispute those claims but said he committed the acts jokingly.”

Shortly after the report was published, CNN suspended Dennard. – READ MORE

The president spoke about conservative voices being silenced on social media platforms during his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday. He emphasized the importance of giving everyone a voice, even those who he labels fake news.

“We are also standing up to social media censorship, that’s the new thing, that’s the new thing. You know, I’d rather have fake news like CNN, I’d rather have fake news, it’s true, than have anybody including liberals, socialists, anything, then have anybody stopped and censored. We got to live with it,” Trump stated.

“You have Twitter, or whatever you have, you have Facebook. But everyone, you can’t have censorship, you can’t pick one person and say, we don’t like what he’s been saying, he’s out. So we will live with fake news,” he continued. “I hate to say it but we have no choice because that’s by far the better alternative. You can’t have people saying censorship. It can turn around, it could be them next. We believe in the right of Americans to speak their minds.”. – READ MORE