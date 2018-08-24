WATCH: Police Officer Begs Bystanders to Help During Fight With Suspect — They Pull Their Phones Out Instead

A Houston, Texas police officer was involved in an altercation with a young man who was suspected of aggravated robbery and shooting.

Yet, instead of attempting to help the situation, bystanders stood by and recorded the struggle.

The police officer originally pulled over Davon Shavelle Miller due to his car being connected to a crime. However, Miller ran away, and the officer chased him down.

While one bystander helped the officer during the situation, a woman dressed as a security guard walked around the altercation and continued to film.

“Help me!” the officer yelled. “Stop f*****g filming and help me!” – READ MORE

Antifa members greeted pro-gun and far-right demonstrators at the “liberty or death” rally in Seattle on Saturday.

The pro-gun demonstrators were there to promote the Second Amendment and open carry legislation in Washington. Many of the pro-gun demonstrators carried semi-automatic weapons wore provocative clothing.

Police worked hard to keep the two groups away from each other during the march, as the Antifa chanted “Nazis go home” to the pro-gun demonstrators.

NWA now being played across from the right-wing gun rally. #AllOutAugust #Seattle pic.twitter.com/kLOdNkecF3 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 18, 2018

Although officers were working to protect everyone involved, the Antifa members still harassed them, blaring NWA’s song “F**k the Police.” One protester even had a sign that said, “Kill Nazis and the cops who protect them.” – READ MORE