Maxine Waters Attacks Trump as ‘Traitor,’ ‘Porn Star Fornicator’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), one of Congress’s loudest and consistent voices advocating impeachment, is ratcheting up her criticism of President Donald Trump after he mocked former Vice President Joe Biden during a recent visit to Japan.

Over Memorial Day weekend, President Trump insulted Biden after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un referred to the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate as a “fool of low IQ.”

“I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse,” the president wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

On Tuesday, Waters fired off a trio of tweets denouncing President Trump’s comments, referring to him as an “unAmerican traitor” and” porn star fornicator” who should resign rather than face impeachment proceedings.

“Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor!” Waters began. “How dare he denounce and belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism?” – read more