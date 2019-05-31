Meryl Streep says term ‘toxic masculinity’ hurts boys: ‘Women can be pretty f***ing toxic,’ too

Acclaimed Hollywood actress and women’s advocate Meryl Streep raised eyebrows this week when she told an all-female audience that she doesn’t approve of the progressive term “toxic masculinity,” saying she believes it hurts boys.

Streep was promoting the upcoming season of the HBO show “Big Little Lies” with fellow cast members at a women-only workspace called The Wing in New York on Wednesday when she discussed the importance of men being able to relate to female protagonists.

“You know, sometimes I think we’re hurt by saying … we hurt our boys by calling something ‘toxic masculinity,’ I do,” Streep said, “and identifying those and putting those two words together … because women can be pretty f***ing toxic.”

“It’s toxic people,” the 69-year-old actress continued. “People, you know, we have our good angels, we have our bad ones. And um, yeah, I think the labels are less helpful than what we’re trying to get to, which is communication, direct, between human beings … we’re all in the boat together. We’ve got to make it work.” – READ MORE