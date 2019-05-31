Pennsylvania suspect shoved man onto train tracks for being white: police

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after shoving another man onto train tracks last week for being white, police said.

Willie Hayes – who is black – was taken into custody Thursday on charges of ethnic intimidation, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday at the Wood Street Light Rail Transit in Pittsburgh. A criminal complaint cited two witnesses who told police that the victim “was assaulted and then thrown onto the trolley tracks by an unknown black male.”

The victim – later identified as Charles Basarab – was punched three times, then shoved, and thrown onto the tracks, police said. Basarab was hospitalized with broken bones, bruises, cuts, and facial injuries and required surgery for internal bleed, the Post-Gazette reported. – READ MORE