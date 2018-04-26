Politics TV
MAXINE MELTDOWN: Trump ‘just get out!’ (VIDEO)
The Time 100 honoree (why?) told the magazine during its ceremony that she wants Trump to “just get out” of office.
“If you had to give some advice to President Trump, what advice would you give him?” a Time reporter asked Waters on the red carpet.
“Please resign so that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having to be impeached, because I don’t think you deserve to be there.
“Just get out!” she declared. – READ MORE
The American Mirror