Facebook reps refuse to appear with Diamond and Silk at House hearing

The conservative Trump-supporting duo Diamond and Silk are heading to Washington, D.C. this week to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the political censorship they experienced on Facebook.

Unfortunately, representatives from the world’s largest social media company decided to ditch the hearing, according to an announcement Wednesday.

“We look forward to a continuing dialogue with members of the Committee about Facebook’s strong commitment to being a platform for all voices and ideas,” a company spokesperson told Axios.

The news site reports:

The company would have been exposing itself to some tough exchanges if it had appeared at the hearing, which will likely focus on how web platforms treat conservative views — though Facebook has denied charges of a company-wide bias against conservatives. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the issue multiple times during his more than 10 hours of congressional testimony earlier this month. – READ MORE

