Dana Loesch UNLOADS On Media At CPAC: You ‘Love Mass Shootings’ (VIDEO)

Fresh off the Jerry Springer-esque CNN “town hall” event on Wednesday night, National Rifle Association (NRA) spokesperson Dana Loesch addressed a crowd at CPAC and unloaded on the “legacy media.”

Loesch scolded the mainstream media for their “love” of mass shootings, speaking of their endless and often exploitative coverage of the South Florida school shooting last week, and called out their seeming refusal to cover frequent carnage in cities like Chicago or violence at the hands of illegal immigrants.

“Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it,” said Loesch, staring directly at media gathered in the back of the room. “Now I’m not saying that you love the tragedy. But I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media in the back.” – READ MORE

