Mattis warns of bumpy road to US, North Korea nuclear summit

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning it will be a “bumpy road” to the nuclear negotiations with North Korea later this month. He is telling his South Korean and Japanese counterparts they must maintain a strong defensive stance so the diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength.

Mattis spoke at the start of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference.

He says strengthening the allies’ defense cooperation is the best path to peace.

