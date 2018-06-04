True Pundit

A Weekend in Dopey Khan’s London: Man ‘Shot in Face,’ Woman ‘Slashed in Face’, Attempted Knife Murder

For the second time in recent days, graphic footage of violence on London streets, committed in broad daylight, has circulated online, showing a man covered in blood after allegedly being blasted in the face with a shotgun.

Armed officers and a police helicopter were scrambled to the scene in Peckham, south London, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Croydon Advertiser reports.

They found two men – 22 and 25-years-old – with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital where one was said to be in a critical condition. He is now stable.

Local residents said on Twitter: “Shooting in Peckham. Apparently someone got shot in the face with a shotgun.”

Another added: “Apparently someone has been shot in the face. I feel ill. The road is locked.”

