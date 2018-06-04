Canada Tough Guy Trudeau ‘overreacting’ to US steel and aluminum tariffs, WH economic adviser Larry Kudlow says (Video)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “overreacting” to President Trump’s decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the country, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“To say that this is an attack on Canada is not right,” said Kudlow, who last week compared the situation to “a family disagreement.”

“I don’t think our tariffs are anything to do with our friendship and longstanding alliance with Canada,” Kudlow said. He added: “This is a trade dispute, if you will. It can be resolved, if people work together.”

The comments came as Trudeau took a more aggressive tone on “Meet the Press” in an interview that aired on Sunday, even as he compared Canada to the stoic, “even-tempered” moose.

“This is a trade dispute, if you will. It can be resolved, if people work together.” – WH economic adviser Larry Kudlow

“We’re going to be polite, but we’re not going to be pushed around,” Trudeau said.

THIS MORNING: @JustinTrudeau says he took away advice from Obama that was "something that was deeply reassuring." Trudeau says on Canada, "we're going to be polite, but we're not going to be pushed around." #MTP pic.twitter.com/2nCeZqsPJH — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 3, 2018

But Trudeau, who on Thursday called the tariffs “totally unacceptable,” signaled that he was open to the kind of conciliation that Kudlow suggested.

American tariffs on Canadian aluminum & steel are unacceptable. As we have said, we will always stand up for our workers, and today we’re announcing retaliatory measures to this attack on our industry. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 31, 2018

– READ MORE