‘Pelosi is Painfully Out of Touch’: Job Creators Network Ad Slams Dem Leader’s Tax Cuts ‘Crumbs’ Attack
Job Creators Network, one of the nation’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, released an ad this week slamming House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for calling the $1,000 tax cut bonuses being doled out to millions of working Americans “crumbs.”
“Calling bonuses and pay raises for middle-class Americans ‘crumbs’ was obtuse, says the Job Creators Network, but calling the tax cuts that produced them ‘unpatriotic’ crosses the line,” reads a JCN press release.
JCN CEO Alfredo Ortiz called Pelosi’s comments a “pretty low blow” to working American families.
“People of good faith can disagree over the economics. We believe that tax cuts boost the economy. She has a different view. But questioning the patriotism of people who want lower taxes is a pretty low blow,” Ortiz said. – READ MORE
