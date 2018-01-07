Mattis Asked if He Read the New Anti-Trump Book — His Response Defines His Service to This Country

Mattis was asked whether he had time to read Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which came out Friday with some bold claims against President Donald Trump, his administration, and his family.

Mattis responded in true Mattis fashion:

“No, I’m a little busy, these days, actually doing my job, you know?”

The interviewer then said, “It’s a quick read. I’m already halfway through it.” Mattis then responded, “Yes, but you’re one of those literate intellectuals,” and the room erupted in laughter. (IJR)

The Republican National Committee has started a war against the author of the wild tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

In an email blast and follow-up tweet, the RNC distributed a reimagined cover for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury decorated with prominent journalists’ critiques of the book.

The Republican mock-up, titled “Liar and Phony,” quotes several notable journalists commenting on Wolff’s book, including esteemed White House reporter Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and Politico’s senior media reporter Michael Calderone. The reviews are in… pic.twitter.com/UNdkNbBEFF — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018

“He gets basic details wrong,” the GOP quoted Haberman as saying. The Times correspondent made her remarks during a Friday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” in which she said Wolff’s book is “notionally” and “conceptually true,” but includes details that “are often wrong.” (HUFFINGTON POST) Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *