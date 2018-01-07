Meghan Markle’s future sister-in-law arrested after allegedly assaulting fiance

Meghan Markle’s family drama does not appear to be ending anytime soon as the future royal plans her marriage to Prince Harry in May.

The former actress’ future sister-in-law was arrested in Oregon on New Year’s Eve for allegedly assaulting Markle’s half-brother, TMZ reported.

Darlene Blount, 37, was booked for fourth-degree assault into Josephine County Jail following an altercation with fiancé, Thomas Markle Jr. She was reportedly held in jail for a few hours before she was released.

Additional information into the cause of the allegations were not immediately available. (FOX NEWS)

Meghan Markle’s half-brother Tom last night vowed to ‘seek help’ after a drunken brawl with his fiancee on New Year’s Eve.

The flare-up in their Oregon home led to Darlene Blount being thrown into jail for two nights for assault.

Tom initially told The Mail on Sunday Ms Blount had began ‘pummelling me in the face with her fists’, but last night he changed his tune and said the injuries he sustained were self-inflicted. (DAILY MAIL)