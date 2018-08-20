Mattis: A Security Clearance Is Granted on an ‘As-Needed Basis’

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Expressed Solidarity With President Trump’s Stripping Of Former Obama Cia Director John Brennan’s Security Clearance Earlier This Week.

“All I can tell you is, I have taken security clearances away from people in my previous time in uniform, and a security clearance is something that is granted on an as-needed basis,” he told Pentagon reporters traveling with him in South America on Friday.

The comment came in response to a question on what he thought about former intelligence officials denouncing the president for stripping Brennan’s security clearance.

Earlier this week, retired Navy Adm. Bill McRaven published a letter criticizing the president for stripping Brennan’s security clearance and asking him to take away his as well. – READ MORE

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Sunday that he thinks former CIA Director John Brennan‘s rhetoric is becoming an issue “in and of itself.”

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: “The common denominator among all of us that have been speaking up though is genuine concern about the jeopardy or threats of our institutions and values” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/OxUss0fl9s — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 19, 2018

“John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself,” Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “John is subtle like a freight train and he’s gonna say what’s on his mind.”

“I think that the common denominator among all of us [in the intelligence community] that have been speaking up … is genuine concern about the jeopardy and threats to our institutions,” Clapper said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) on Thursday took aim at Brennan for “purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power.” – READ MORE